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Somalia's SINCAD nominates Adawe for Galmudug presidency

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 17, 2026
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Somalia's SINCAD party's Galmadug presidential candidate Abduqadir Abdullahi Diriye Adawe at a past event. [Courtesy]

Somalia's SINCAD Party has nominated Abduqadir Abdullahi Diriye Adawe as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election in Galmudug, one of the country's federal member states.

The nomination was announced on Friday, July 17, during a gathering in Dhusamareb attended by officials from the administration of Galmudug, representatives of the Federal Government, traditional elders, politicians and community leaders.

Speaking after accepting the nomination, Adawe said he would prioritise security, reconciliation and economic development if elected.

He said his administration would seek to improve security, expand access to education and healthcare, develop infrastructure and create economic opportunities for young people, women and businesses.

Adawe also said he would pursue reconciliation among communities in the Galgaduud and Mudug regions, arguing that stability is necessary for development.

"We want to build an inclusive administration that listens to the people, delivers services and creates opportunities for every community," he said.

Adawe is expected to contest the presidency against Liban Hassan of the Justice and Solidarity Party (JSP).

The election follows incumbent Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye, popularly known as "Qoorqoor", announcing that he will not seek another term.

Galmudug authorities are expected to announce a timetable for the election of regional lawmakers, who will subsequently elect the state's next president under the current electoral system.

The election comes as Somalia's Federal Government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, continues to advocate electoral reforms to replace the country's indirect voting model with universal suffrage for electing regional legislators and state leaders.

Supporters of the reforms say the changes would strengthen accountability, public participation and the legitimacy of federal institutions.

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Related Topics

Galmudug State Somalia's SINCAD Party Galmudug Elections
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