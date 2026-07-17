Somalia needs humanitarian organisations help for prosperity

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Somalia's Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hasan Mo'allim, has said that the country needs collaboration humanitarian organisations to accelerate the country's development agenda.

"Good governments are those that cooperate with organisations serving the public. We congratulate Samrado, and as a government, we are ready to work with the organisation to ensure that its charitable objectives reach poor and vulnerable people who need assistance," he said.

Mo’allim was speaking at an event celebrating 10 years of the Safa Marwa relief and Development organization (Samrado).

He lauded the organization for its work in improving livelihoods and strengthening social welfare, which include drilling boreholes to expand access to clean water, supporting low-income families and providing specialised education for people living with disabilities.

The country has long depended on humanitarian aid to complement the governments shortcoming in service delivery to citizens in rebuilding communities and laying the foundation for long-term economic growth.

The event which was held in Mogadishu was attended attended by Cabinet ministers, Members of the Federal Parliament, business leaders, civil society representatives, education stakeholders and development partners.

Samrado has also championed Braille education for visually impaired learners, enabling many beneficiaries to access formal education and religious studies.

Some graduates of the programme have gone on to memorise the Holy Qur'an, reflecting the impact of inclusive learning initiatives.

Development experts say such community-based interventions play an important role in strengthening human capital, reducing poverty and creating conditions that support economic recovery in a country emerging from decades of conflict and recurring climate shocks.

A documentary screened during the anniversary celebrations highlighted Samrado's humanitarian journey, showcasing projects that have transformed lives across several regions of Somalia.

Speaking during the event, Samrado Chairman Muqtar Moalin Dahir said the organisation has remained committed to service rather than publicity.

"We are not people who frequently publicise what we do or display photographs of our activities. However, we have provided significant assistance, and the positive results of our work can be clearly seen," he said.

Leaders from the education, health and business sectors praised the organisation for complementing government programmes by expanding access to essential services and supporting vulnerable communities.

The celebrations concluded with the presentation of certificates and honorary awards to individuals and partners recognised for advancing SAMRADO's humanitarian mission.

As Somalia continues to pursue economic recovery, investments in education, clean water, social protection and community development are increasingly being viewed as critical building blocks for sustainable growth, with local organisations such as Samrado playing an integral role in supporting the country's development aspirations.