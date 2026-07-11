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Turkish cargo flights near Sudan border draw attention amid conflict

By David Njaaga | Jul. 11, 2026
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A Turkish Air Force cargo aircraft in flight. Reports of Turkish cargo flights near Sudan's border have raised questions about Ankara's role in the Sudan conflict.. 

Reports that Turkish cargo aircraft landed at East Oweinat Airport in southern Egypt near the Sudan border have sparked discussion about Ankara's role in the Sudan conflict.

According to reports circulating in regional media, the aircraft departed from Tekirdag Corlu Airport in Turkey before travelling to the airport near the Sudanese frontier.

The reports linked the departure airport to Turkish defence company Baykar, a manufacturer of military drones used by several countries.

However, Turkish, Egyptian and Sudanese authorities had not publicly confirmed the flights, their cargo or their destination by Saturday, July 11.

The reports emerged as fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces continues in parts of Sudan and draws attention from regional and international actors.

Some analysts said the reported flights could indicate growing Turkish interest in developments in Sudan and the wider Horn of Africa region.

Others noted that East Oweinat Airport's location near the Sudan border makes it a strategic transit point for movements into the region.

However, in the absence of official statements on the flights or their purpose, the reports remain unverified and open to different interpretations.

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Related Topics

Sudan Conflict Sudan War Turkish Cargo Aircraft Sudan Border
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