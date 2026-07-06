Kenya, Saudi Arabia sign new deals to deepen labour, trade and investment ties

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Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi in Riyadh with His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs on June 5, 2026. [PCS]

Thousands of Kenyan workers are set to benefit from stronger labour protections. Local businesses also stand to access new export markets, and the country is expected to attract fresh investments in energy, infrastructure and logistics following the signing of a raft of agreements between Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

The agreements, signed during the inaugural Kenya-Saudi Arabia Political Consultations in Riyadh, are expected to improve labour mobility, strengthen trade, boost investment flows and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi described the deals as a landmark achievement that ushers in a new era of bilateral relations.

“A new chapter in Kenya-Saudi Arabia relations was written today with the successful conclusion of the first-ever Kenya-Saudi Arabia Political Consultations, marking a significant milestone in our growing strategic partnership,” Mudavadi said.

The agreements, covering labour cooperation, investment promotion and customs collaboration, were concluded during Mudavadi's three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, where he co-chaired the consultations with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Among the key outcomes was the signing of Memoranda of Understanding aimed at enhancing labour cooperation, promoting investment and improving customs collaboration. The Kenya Development Corporation also signed a partnership agreement with the Saudi EXIM Bank to promote exports, investment and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

The agreements are expected to create better opportunities for Kenyan workers abroad while opening new avenues for businesses seeking access to the Saudi market and attracting capital into Kenya's priority sectors.

Mudavadi said both governments reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in labour mobility, trade and investment, peace and security, technical education and information and communications technology.

The labour agenda featured prominently during the discussions, with Kenya seeking stronger safeguards for the more than 300,000 Kenyans working in Saudi Arabia.

The Kenyan delegation pushed for improved labour standards, ethical recruitment practices, stronger protection of workers' rights, better dispute resolution mechanisms and improved working conditions for migrant workers.

The two countries also discussed expanding market access for Kenyan products, including tea, flowers, fresh produce and other horticultural exports, while encouraging Saudi investors to increase investments in Kenya.

According to Mudavadi, Saudi Arabia expressed strong interest in partnering with Kenya through public-private partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure and logistics.

“Saudi Arabia also expressed strong interest in public-private partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure and logistics, sectors that will create jobs, attract investment and accelerate Kenya's economic transformation,” he said.

The consultations further explored opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, food security, tourism, health, education, digital technology and regional security, broadening the scope of the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Mudavadi said the agreements demonstrate Kenya's commitment to using diplomacy to deliver practical economic benefits to its citizens.

“These consultations reaffirm that Kenya's diplomacy is delivering tangible results by expanding opportunities for our workers, businesses and investors while strengthening our country's strategic partnerships,” he said.