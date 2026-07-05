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Saudi Arabia paid RSF commanders to defect, report says

By David Njaaga | Jul. 5, 2026
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General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council and head of the Sudanese army. [Courtesy]

Saudi Arabia funnelled millions of dollars to two Rapid Support Forces commanders to defect to the Sudanese army, Africa Intelligence reported, as part of an effort to curb Islamist influence.

Africa Intelligence identified the defectors as Major General Al-Nour Ahmed Adam, known as Al-Qubba, and Ali Rizqallah, known as Al-Safna. The publication, citing unnamed sources, said Al-Safna switched sides in May under an arrangement worth between $800,000 and $2.5 million, while Al-Qubba received about $2.5 million to defect with some of his fighters and equipment. The claims have not been independently verified.

The outlet said Riyadh is combining military and political pressure to weaken Islamist factions within the Sudanese army and push authorities in Port Sudan towards concessions that could pave the way for a broader political settlement.

It also reported that Saudi Arabia tied continued backing for Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to the removal of Islamists from influential military positions. Burhan reportedly told Saudi officials he could not take that step because no viable civilian alternative was ready. Neither Saudi Arabia nor Burhan's office has publicly commented on the claims.

Africa Intelligence also reported that Riyadh has opened channels with civilian figures, including members of the Sumud alliance linked to former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, to discuss possible roles in a future political transition.

The publication cautioned that any attempt to restructure power under Burhan's leadership could reproduce Sudan's legitimacy crisis rather than resolve it.

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Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Sudan RSF Defectors Rapid Support Forces Sudanese Army
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