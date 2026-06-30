Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

US Senator Risch calls for review of Uganda security ties over media shutdown

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 30, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. [File, Standard]

United States Senator Jim Risch has called for a review of the US-Uganda security relationship following the closure of media houses by Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In a statement on his official X account, Risch said attacks on free speech raised concerns over Muhoozi’s suitability to lead Uganda’s military.

"We should only work with those who advance regional security, not diminish it," he said.

The remarks followed an announcement by President Yoweri Museveni’s son, who on June 28 declared that NTV Uganda and Daily Monitor would cease operations immediately.

His directive came shortly after warning media houses that they required President Museveni’s approval to operate.

According to reports by the Daily Monitor on Sunday, military personnel were deployed at Nation Media Group premises in Kampala, with staff reportedly prevented from entering or leaving the premises.

The East African Press Councils (EAPC) and the Kenya Editors Guild condemned the move, warning that attacks on media freedom pose a threat to democracy and independent journalism.

"A free press is indispensable to democracy. It must be protected, not persecuted," said Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeidah Kananu.

The organisations accused Ugandan authorities of using military power to intimidate and silence journalists, saying grievances involving media organisations should be handled through established legal channels.

They also called on the East African Community, the African Union and the international community to speak out against actions they say undermine independent journalism and democratic accountability.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

US Senator James Risch Muhoozi Called out by Risch Media Shutdown in Uganda Free Speech Concerns
.

Latest Stories

Inside Western Kenya's dangerous and bizarre 'Reggae na Lami' culture
Inside Western Kenya's dangerous and bizarre 'Reggae na Lami' culture
Counties
By Brian Kisanji
4 hrs ago
Police ordered to produce missing man as protester shot dead in city
National
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Nancy Gitonga
4 hrs ago
Cracks in Linda Mwananchi over opposition alliance ahead of 2027
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Abduction survivors reveal a chilling blueprint of captivity
By Standard Reporter 4 hrs ago
Abduction survivors reveal a chilling blueprint of captivity
Police ordered to produce missing man as protester shot dead in city
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Police ordered to produce missing man as protester shot dead in city
Teachers and civil servants laugh all the way to bank as July pay rise takes effect
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Teachers and civil servants laugh all the way to bank as July pay rise takes effect
Cracks in Linda Mwananchi over opposition alliance ahead of 2027
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
Cracks in Linda Mwananchi over opposition alliance ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved