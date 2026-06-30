US Senator Risch calls for review of Uganda security ties over media shutdown

Audio By Vocalize

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. [File, Standard]

United States Senator Jim Risch has called for a review of the US-Uganda security relationship following the closure of media houses by Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In a statement on his official X account, Risch said attacks on free speech raised concerns over Muhoozi’s suitability to lead Uganda’s military.

"We should only work with those who advance regional security, not diminish it," he said.

The remarks followed an announcement by President Yoweri Museveni’s son, who on June 28 declared that NTV Uganda and Daily Monitor would cease operations immediately.

His directive came shortly after warning media houses that they required President Museveni’s approval to operate.

According to reports by the Daily Monitor on Sunday, military personnel were deployed at Nation Media Group premises in Kampala, with staff reportedly prevented from entering or leaving the premises.

The East African Press Councils (EAPC) and the Kenya Editors Guild condemned the move, warning that attacks on media freedom pose a threat to democracy and independent journalism.

"A free press is indispensable to democracy. It must be protected, not persecuted," said Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeidah Kananu.

The organisations accused Ugandan authorities of using military power to intimidate and silence journalists, saying grievances involving media organisations should be handled through established legal channels.

They also called on the East African Community, the African Union and the international community to speak out against actions they say undermine independent journalism and democratic accountability.