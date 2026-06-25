UAE grants visa-on-arrival access to Kenyans with foreign residency permits

Audio By Vocalize

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Arab Emirates, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Kenyans holding valid residence permits from the United States, a member state of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada will now be eligible for visa-on-arrival entry into the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The directive, effective June 25, allows eligible travelers to obtain visas on arrival valid for either 14 days or 60 days and also extends to accompanying family members who meet the requirements.

Besides Kenya, other beneficiaries of the visa-on-arrival policy include citizens of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and South Africa.

According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the expansion of visa-on-arrival privileges reflects the country's commitment to strengthening relations with partner nations and building deeper economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

"The expansion of beneficiaries reflects the UAE's commitment to deepening its bilateral relations with friendly countries and building strong humanitarian, economic and cultural partnerships," the ministry said.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) added that the revised visa framework aligns with international travel trends and supports efforts to improve visitor experiences.

"The new amendments embody the authority's approach to developing visa services, expanding the beneficiary base and meeting the aspirations of broad categories of visitors wishing to visit the UAE," the authority said.

The visas will be available in two categories.

A 14-day visa will cost 100 UAE dirhams (approximately Sh3,525) and can be renewed once while in the country. A 60-day visa, costing 250 UAE dirhams (approximately Sh8,813), will be issued once and will not be renewable.

Visitors are, however, warned that overstaying a visa will attract a daily fine of 50 UAE dirhams (approximately Sh1,763).