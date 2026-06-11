No restriction on Kenyan workers in Kuwait, Embassy says

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President William Ruto accompanied by leaders from Western region during Labour Day celebration at Friends Chavakali School, Vihiga on May 1, 2026. [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

Kenya has not been subjected to a fresh ban on the deployment of domestic workers to Kuwait, the Kenyan Embassy in Kuwait has clarified, dismissing reports circulating in sections of the media and on social media as misleading and inaccurate.

In a statement issued on June 11, 2026, the Embassy said recent communications from Kuwaiti authorities regarding domestic worker recruitment had been misinterpreted as a new restriction targeting Kenya.

It stressed that the current situation remains unchanged and that the suspension of domestic worker deployment was a decision voluntarily taken by the Kenyan government about two years ago.

“The recent communication by the Kuwaiti authorities does not constitute a new restriction on Kenya,” the Embassy said.

“Rather, it reflects the prevailing operational and regulatory environment governing domestic worker recruitment in Kuwait and should be understood as a reflection of the status quo, not a fresh policy against Kenya or Kenyan workers.”

The clarification comes after reports suggested that Kenya had been added to a list of countries prohibited from sending domestic workers to Kuwait following updates to recruitment procedures and regulations by Kuwaiti authorities.

The Embassy, however, maintained that these reports did not accurately represent the position of either government.

“Kenya has not been newly banned from sending domestic workers to Kuwait,” the statement noted, adding that the suspension currently in place remains a Kenyan government policy decision.

The labour migration corridor between Kenya and Gulf countries has in recent years come under intense scrutiny due to concerns over the welfare and treatment of migrant workers.

Reports of exploitation, contract violations, delayed salaries and deaths of Kenyan workers in some Gulf states have prompted Nairobi to seek stronger protections for its citizens working abroad.

In 2024, Kenya temporarily halted the deployment of domestic workers to Kuwait amid concerns over worker safety and labour rights.

The move was intended to allow both governments to review existing labour arrangements and develop stronger safeguards.

According to the Embassy, discussions between Kenya and Kuwait are ongoing as the two countries seek to establish a structured bilateral framework for the domestic labour sector.

“The Government of Kenya and the State of Kuwait are engaged in ongoing consultations regarding a bilateral framework for the domestic labour sector,” the statement said.

“The objective is to establish mutually agreed mechanisms, procedures and safeguards that would support future cooperation in this area.”

The Embassy further clarified that the current position applies only to domestic workers and does not affect other categories of Kenyan workers seeking employment opportunities in Kuwait.

“All other categories of Kenyan workers remain eligible to pursue employment opportunities in Kuwait in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of both countries,” it said.

Despite the suspension, Kuwait remains an important destination for Kenyan migrant labour. Thousands of Kenyans are employed in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, engineering, construction, security and retail.

“In recent years, increasing numbers of Kenyans have secured employment opportunities across a wide range of sectors, reflecting the strong reputation Kenyan workers have earned in the Kuwaiti labour market for their professionalism, competence, strong work ethic and contribution to productivity across various sectors of the economy,” the Embassy noted.