Kenya among top drivers of UK's booming African diaspora food market

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Founder Food Bridge Maureen Duru and GFAiR advisor Francois Stepman during the study period in 2026 in Paris, France. [Courtesy]

Kenya is among the top four African countries driving the rapid growth of the African diaspora food market in the United Kingdom, according to a groundbreaking new study released at the Africa Museum on May 22.

Other countries identified in the report include Nigeria, Ghana, and Sudan.

The report, titled A Research on the African Diaspora Food Market in the United Kingdom: Understanding Market Dynamics, Opportunities and Indigenous Food Systems, estimates the UK market alone to be worth £1.5 billion annually, with projected yearly growth of between 5 and 15 per cent.

The majority of African diaspora food consumed in the UK is imported directly from Africa, creating significant opportunities for value addition, trade expansion, and supply chain development for both African countries and the UK economy.

The research was commissioned by Global Forum on Agricultural Research and Innovation, conducted by The Food Bridge vzw, and funded by the European Commission. It surveyed 1,507 African diaspora consumers across the UK and found that 97 per cent regularly include African food in their diets. Of those surveyed, 35 per cent consume African food daily, while 39 per cent eat it at least once a week.

Conducted between January and April 2026, the study highlights that African food is no longer a niche or occasional choice but a staple in everyday diets, positioning the diaspora food sector as a mature, stable, and scalable agri-food industry.

The report also maps a thriving ecosystem of importers, wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, and online platforms concentrated in cities such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds. However, it identifies major challenges including high prices, inconsistent quality, limited availability outside urban centres, and regulatory barriers affecting imports.

Crucially, the report aligns this growth with core European Commission priorities, including biodiversity conservation through crop diversification, supply chain sustainability through reduced waste, and inclusive economic growth.

In response to the findings, GFAiR issued a call to action for policymakers across Europe, Africa, and beyond.

First, the organisation urged governments to formally recognise diaspora food markets not as peripheral or informal trading spaces, but as strategic agri-food subsectors deserving policy attention, data collection, and infrastructure investment.

Second, the report called for concrete support for indigenous and forgotten foods, describing their revival as key to building sustainable, climate-resilient, and nutritious food systems.

Third, the research advocated for targeted support for diaspora agri-food entrepreneurs in both Africa and the UK through affordable financing, technical incubation, and streamlined certification processes for small-scale cross-border traders.

Finally, the report called for the integration of diaspora stakeholders into European development cooperation with Africa, shifting from a donor-recipient approach to genuine partnership in trade, agriculture, and food security policy.

“These measures would unlock a more inclusive, biodiverse, nutritious food system and strengthen Europe-Africa economic relations,” the report states.

“This research confirms what we have long observed — the African diaspora food market is not a niche sector. It is a multi-billion-pound ecosystem with the power to transform Europe-Africa trade, promote indigenous crops, and support sustainable food systems,” said Dr. Maureen Duru ahead of the report launch during the Tasting the Forgotten event in Brussels.