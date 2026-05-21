Uhuru joins African leaders at AU peace retreat in Gabon

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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta joins African leaders, diplomats and peace envoys in Libreville, Gabon, for the 17th High-Level Retreat on May 21, 2026. [Courtesy]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday joined African leaders, diplomats and peace envoys in Libreville, Gabon, for the 17th High-Level Retreat on the Promotion of Peace, Security and Stability in Africa, convened by the African Union Commission.

The two-day meeting is focused on strengthening African-led efforts in conflict prevention, mediation, ceasefires, reconciliation and long-term peacebuilding across the continent.

Uhuru addressed delegates during the opening session, calling for stronger African-led mediation frameworks and more coordinated approaches to conflict resolution. He emphasized that lasting peace on the continent would depend on homegrown solutions and deeper collaboration among regional blocs and institutions.

“The forum, convened by the African Union Commission (AUC), brings together AU representatives, regional bodies, United Nations envoys, and former African leaders to exchange experiences and develop coordinated approaches towards a long lasting peace and stability in Africa,” he stated.

The retreat has brought together former Heads of State including Olusegun Obasanjo, Mokgweetsi Masisi, Domitien Ndayizeye, Sahle-Work Zewde and Patrice Trovoada, alongside African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Participants are expected to review ongoing conflicts across the continent and propose practical mechanisms to strengthen dialogue, ceasefire monitoring and post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

The retreat comes amid continued insecurity, political instability and humanitarian crises in parts of Africa, with delegates reaffirming commitments under the AU’s “Silencing the Guns” agenda and Agenda 2063.

The meeting is expected to enhance coordination between African institutions, regional organisations and international partners in responding to emerging conflicts and sustaining peacebuilding efforts.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has in recent years played a key role in regional peace initiatives under the African Union framework, including mediation efforts in conflict-affected states, reinforcing Africa-led solutions to African problems.

The Libreville retreat is expected to produce renewed commitments on preventive diplomacy, dialogue and reconciliation as part of the continent’s broader peace architecture.

Delegates also discuss the importance of strengthening early warning systems, improving intelligence sharing between regional economic communities, and ensuring that peace agreements are implemented effectively to avoid relapse into conflict.

The retreat further highlighted the need for sustainable funding for African peace operations and greater involvement of youth and civil society in reconciliation processes, as part of efforts to build durable stability across the continent.

Leaders reiterated commitment to African-led solutions under Agenda 2063 and pledged continued cooperation to silence guns across the continent through strengthened partnerships and sustained diplomatic engagement for lasting peace in Africa.