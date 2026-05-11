Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Africa, China to convene inaugural trade conference in Guangdong in September

By David Njaaga | May. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, South Africa's deputy minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. [Courtesy]

Africa and China will hold their first joint investment and trade conference in Guangdong Province, China, in September, with organisers projecting the gathering will draw more than 100 African ministers and 3,000 traders and exhibitors.

The Africa-China Investment and Trade Conference (ACIC), set for September 24-25 and 26,  is organised by Treadway in partnership with four Chinese agencies.

The three-day programme will feature presentations of investment-ready projects, exhibitions and structured meetings between African project owners and Chinese investors.

Among the confirmed keynote speakers is Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, South Africa's deputy minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Organisers say African delegates will pitch projects to Chinese investors and lenders, while Chinese companies will showcase products and services suited to African markets and seek distribution partnerships.

Treadway will facilitate funding opportunities and manage the African delegation, while the four Chinese partner agencies will handle visa approvals for all African attendees, organisers said.

The conference is scheduled to conclude with the announcement of signed contracts and the total value of deals closed.

Organisers describe the ACIC as more than a business forum, saying it aims to demonstrate that Africa and China can together position themselves as leaders in global capital markets — a claim that will face scrutiny given Beijing's existing dominance in Africa-bound foreign direct investment flows.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Africa-China Conference Guangdong Province Chinese Agencies Zolile Burns-Ncamashe
.

Latest Stories

Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
Knec to roll out digital exams next year in push to modernise learning
Education
By Mike Kihaki
4 hrs ago
Miwani land circus: How Miwani Sugar's vast land became the target of a billion-shilling shadow battle
National
By David Odongo
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Miwani land circus: How Miwani Sugar's vast land became the target of a billion-shilling shadow battle
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Miwani land circus: How Miwani Sugar's vast land became the target of a billion-shilling shadow battle
250 deals on the table as France expands Africa investment push
By Graham Kajilwa and Maryann Muganda 4 hrs ago
250 deals on the table as France expands Africa investment push
Knec to roll out digital exams next year in push to modernise learning
By Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Knec to roll out digital exams next year in push to modernise learning
Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved