Africa, China to convene inaugural trade conference in Guangdong in September

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Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, South Africa's deputy minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. [Courtesy]

Africa and China will hold their first joint investment and trade conference in Guangdong Province, China, in September, with organisers projecting the gathering will draw more than 100 African ministers and 3,000 traders and exhibitors.

The Africa-China Investment and Trade Conference (ACIC), set for September 24-25 and 26, is organised by Treadway in partnership with four Chinese agencies.

The three-day programme will feature presentations of investment-ready projects, exhibitions and structured meetings between African project owners and Chinese investors.

Among the confirmed keynote speakers is Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, South Africa's deputy minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Organisers say African delegates will pitch projects to Chinese investors and lenders, while Chinese companies will showcase products and services suited to African markets and seek distribution partnerships.

Treadway will facilitate funding opportunities and manage the African delegation, while the four Chinese partner agencies will handle visa approvals for all African attendees, organisers said.

The conference is scheduled to conclude with the announcement of signed contracts and the total value of deals closed.

Organisers describe the ACIC as more than a business forum, saying it aims to demonstrate that Africa and China can together position themselves as leaders in global capital markets — a claim that will face scrutiny given Beijing's existing dominance in Africa-bound foreign direct investment flows.