South Africa suspends police chief implicated in corruption case

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South Africa's National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. [Guillem Sartorio, AFP]

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday suspended the national police chief implicated in a $20 million health tender scandal that has rocked the country and drawn in other officers.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is accused of flouting procurement laws in a now-cancelled 2024 police tender for health services awarded to businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who is suspected of links to organised crime.

"In consideration of the seriousness of these charges and the critical role that the national commissioner of police plays... I have agreed with General Masemola that he be deemed to be on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the case," Ramaphosa told journalists.

The case adds to a slew of corruption scandals that have eroded public trust in South Africa's ruling coalition ahead of local government elections, where its handling of graft could sway voter sentiment.

The police's chief financial officer, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, will serve as acting commissioner, Ramaphosa said, describing her as having a "reputation for professionalism and integrity".

For days, critics have pressed Ramaphosa to suspend Masemola, with the second-largest party, the Democratic Alliance, calling for a board of inquiry to assess "his fitness to hold office".

Masemola briefly appeared in court on Tuesday to face four counts of violating the Public Finance Act, but the case was postponed to May 13.

Prosecutors said he would be joined to that of 16 other suspects, including Matlala.