New reforms set to restore efficiency on the Northern corridor

CCTTFA secretary Okandju Okonge Flory and NCTTCA executive secretary John Deng after signing a memorandum of cooperation on January 20, 2026. [Patrick Beja, Standard]

Kenya, through the State Department for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, has outlined new reforms aimed at revitalising the Northern Corridor.

Speaking during a high-level consultative meeting that brought together stakeholders from the Kenya Revenue Authority, National Police Service, and Kenya Ports Authority, Principal Secretary for the State Department for EAC Affairs, Caroline W. Karugu, warned that Kenya is rapidly losing its competitive advantage in the region. She said the country cannot afford to watch as inefficiencies drive trade to competing routes such as Dar es Salaam.