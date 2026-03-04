×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Four children killed in Djibouti 'drone strike' explosion: official, NGO

By AFP | Mar. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Four children killed in Djibouti 'drone strike' explosion: official, NGO. [File, Standard]

Four children were killed in southern Djibouti in an explosion, authorities said late Tuesday, with a human rights group saying it was a drone strike.

The children died in an explosion in the Dhikil region in Afar, public prosecutor Hassan Mohamed Hassan said in a statement, calling it a tragic event.

Afar's community feels marginalised by President Ismail Omar Guelleh, a member of the majority Issa community, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1999.

"Two children, aged six and seven (a girl and a boy), were killed at the scene, and on Tuesday two others succumbed to their injuries due to a lack of evacuation and medical care," the Djiboutian League for Human Rights (LDDH) said in a press release.

The LDDH said the children were tending livestock when the incident took place and that six others were wounded, one seriously.

It noted this is the "sixth drone attack in this region against nomadic populations in the space of six months".

A team has been deployed to the scene to determine the cause of the explosion, prosecutor Hassan added.

It follows an incident in February last year, when authorities claimed to have launched a drone attack near the border with Ethiopia, which killed eight members of a rebel group, as well as an unknown number of civilians.

The head of state of the small Horn of Africa nation is running for a sixth term in the presidential election on April 10.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Djibouti Crime Murder Human Rights Violations
.

Latest Stories

How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Real Estate
By Olivia Odhiambo
4 hrs ago
AI useful to courts, but must never replace human judges
Opinion
By Anne Githogori
4 hrs ago
CSs need not have specialised knowledge of ministries that they head
Opinion
By Kennedy Buhere 
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
By Special Correspondent 4 hrs ago
Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
By George Sayagie 4 hrs ago
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
By Olivia Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
By Wafula Buke 4 hrs ago
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved