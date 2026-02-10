×
Document reports Sudan convoy labelled aid may have included military items

By Benard Orwongo | Feb. 10, 2026
Sudan Army Forces during a security patrol in Sudan. [Courtesy]

An internal Sudanese intelligence document reports that a convoy in South Kordofan, publicly described as humanitarian aid, may have included weapons and ammunition.

 The document said the convoy struck in the Al-Rahad area was recorded internally as carrying military supplies for units operating in the state, while publicly listed as relief goods.

 “The convoy was outwardly classified as humanitarian, but its recorded contents included military equipment,” the document said.

 The document was published by the British security website UK Defence Journal and Intelligence Platform (UKNIP).

It said the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) tracked the convoy and destroyed it after noting its route and cargo. At the time, military sources said an attack had affected a humanitarian aid convoy.

 Observers noted that if the document is accurate, it could illustrate challenges in distinguishing between relief shipments and other types of cargo in conflict zones.

 Sudan’s army has not publicly commented on the document.

