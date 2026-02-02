Egypt used drones against RSF in Sudan, report shows

East Oweinat Airport in Egypt’s Western Desert, reportedly used to launch Turkish-made drones into Sudan, according to a US investigation

Egypt is launching Turkish-made drones from a military airbase in its Western Desert to strike targets inside Sudan, shifting from diplomatic mediation to direct involvement in the civil war, a new United States report has shown.

The base at East Oweinat Airport, 40 miles from the Sudan border, has operated for at least six months supporting the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to an investigation report published by The New York Times.

Satellite imagery, flight logs, field videos and interviews with American, European and Arab officials confirm Turkish-made Akinci drones have struck RSF supply convoys and fighter positions inside Sudan, the newspaper reported.

The airstrip sits next to wheat crop circles that create patterns visible from space.

“The runway appears as if it is part of a large agricultural project,” said The New York Times.

The airstrip has expanded since 2018, with satellite images showing a second runway and 17 aircraft hangars added by 2024.

Turkish cargo planes carrying Akinci systems landed at the base in July 2025, followed by the installation of satellite communication systems.

Egypt's military involvement escalated after the fall of El Fasher in Darfur at the end of October 2025, raising concerns for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about RSF advances toward new areas.

In December 2025, Sisi warned against crossing a "red line," after which Turkish drone strikes intensified inside Sudan.

The Akinci drone has a range exceeding 4,500 miles and carries three times more munitions than the Bayraktar TB2.

Each drone costs up to $25 million. From the Egyptian base, drones launched raids on RSF supply convoys coming from Libya and Chad, with video footage from November 2025 showing four trucks burning in the Sudanese desert after crossing the border.

Other strikes targeted fighter concentrations in Darfur, with weapons experts reporting at least 20 people killed in one attack.

The operations caused fires at border crossings such as Adikonj and destroyed buildings in surrounding areas.

The RSF has shot down at least four Akinci drones in recent months and issued threats of retaliation against the “foreign base” launching the aircraft.

RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, stated that any drone taking off from any airport is a legitimate target.

Turkey's Defence Ministry denied any Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) activities in Sudan, stating in an email to The New York Times that Baykar drones were exported in accordance with international law and the government does not provide any direct support.

Sudan's civil war began in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has displaced more than 11 million people, with 4 million fleeing to neighbouring countries, according to international organisations.

Death toll estimates range from 150,000 to 400,000, according to US and United Nations (UN) sources.

American and European officials told The New York Times the United Arab Emirates (UAE) supplies weapons to the RSF, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar back Sudan's military.

The SAF has obtained weapons from Turkey, Iran and Russia.

In January 2025, the US sanctioned both al-Burhan and Hemedti, alleging the SAF targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, used food deprivation as a war tactic and obstructed humanitarian aid.

The State Department determined in December 2023 that SAF members committed war crimes, while declaring in January 2025 that RSF forces committed genocide in Darfur.