×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Drone attacks on Ethiopia's Tigray region kill one

By AFP | Jan. 31, 2026
An FPV kamikaze drones, developed and produced by SkyDagger showcased at Bamako Expo Fair (BAMEXâ€™25) in Bamako, Mali on November 13, 2025. [AFP]

Two drone attacks in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Saturday targeted trucks and killed a driver, as fears grew of a fresh conflict between local and federal forces.

Hostilities broke out in recent days in Tsemlet, western Tigray, an area claimed by forces from the neighbouring Amhara region.

Flights to Tigray have been suspended since Thursday.

Drones were used extensively during the 2020–2022 Tigray war between the Ethiopian army and forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) that killed at least 600,000 people, according to African Union estimates.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

A truck driver was killed in the first attack in central Tigray, which began at 3:30 am (0030 GMT) and lasted about 30 minutes, Dimtsi Woyane television, a media outlet close to the Tigrayan authorities, reported.

Images posted on Facebook show a body slumped in the driver's seat.

A second strike in the same area at around 5:30 am (0230 GMT) targeted another truck carrying pepper, the outlet said.

Two sources close to the local authorities confirmed the strikes to AFP.

A spokesperson for Ethiopia’s federal army has not responded to AFP requests for comment.

On Friday, the African Union expressed "deep concern over recent developments" in Tigray and urged "all parties to exercise maximum restraint."

Tension has been brewing over the presence of troops from Amhara and the neighbouring country of Eritrea in Tigray, violating a peace deal that ended the war.

Last year, the head of Tigray's interim administration established by Addis Ababa was forced to flee Mekele, the regional capital, amid growing divisions within the TPLF.

The TPLF which controlled all of Ethiopia before being displaced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, remains banned.

Addis Ababa accuses the group of forging ties with neighbouring Eritrea and "actively preparing to wage war against Ethiopia".

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tigray War Ethiopia's Amhara region Africa Union
.

Latest Stories

Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
7 mins ago
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
Central
By Gitau Wanyoike
7 mins ago
African music dominates globally during Grammy week celebration
Standard Entertainment
By Tania Omusale and Boniface Mithika
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Billions at stake: Why leaders are fighting viciously to succeed Raila
By Harold Odhiambo 7 mins ago
Billions at stake: Why leaders are fighting viciously to succeed Raila
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
By Gitau Wanyoike 7 mins ago
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
By Graham Kajilwa 7 mins ago
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Ida left a big job in the trenches for a small role at UNEP
By Wafula Buke 7 mins ago
Ida left a big job in the trenches for a small role at UNEP
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved