How Ethiopia used starvation as a weapon against Tigray

Genet Mengesha, 40, an internally displaced person (IDP) inside her makeshift shelter set up in a school classroom at the NSPS IDPs camp in Adwa, Tigray region, on July 17, 2024. [AFP]
Famine – the extreme scarcity of food – devastated Ethiopia’s Tigray region during and after a two-year war that began in November 2020. Yet, the famine’s impact is one of the least documented crises of recent years.
