Twenty killed, four injured in jihadists Niger airport attack

This handout satellite image taken by 2026 Planet Labs PBC on January 29, 2026 shows the Niamey airport in Niger, where damage is visible on the roofs of hangars. [AFP]

Niger's main airport in the capital Niamey was targeted in an attack claimed on Friday by the Islamic State (IS) group, a rare development in a country where jihadist violence is usually contained to the west and southeast.

The ruling junta said Thursday's attack had been repelled by its soldiers with the help of "Russian partners" and accused Benin, France and Ivory Coast of sponsoring the assailants.

Traffic has been restored at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, according to Flightradar data, except for flights operated by Asky, two of whose aircraft were hit.

The airport houses a military base and is 10 kilometres (six miles) from the presidential palace.

Here is what we know:

Niamey rarely affected

Shortly after midnight, locals reported hearing gunfire and explosions that lasted for over an hour.

Satellite images viewed by AFP showed partially burned areas near the runway and damaged roofs, suggesting an air strike.

Twenty assailants, including a Frenchman, were killed and four army soldiers were wounded, while three civilian aircraft were hit, the junta said.

National television showed junta chief Abdourahamane Tiani visiting the military base and broadcast footage of what it said were attackers' bodies.

On Friday, the SITE Intelligence Group quoted IS-affiliated news agency Amaq as saying: "Islamic State fighters carried out a surprise and coordinated attack on the military base belonging to Nigerien forces at Niamey Airport, inflicting significant damage."

Niger's authorities have been fighting the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) and the Islamic State in the Sahel (EIS) in the west and southeast of the country for a decade.

It is unusual for attacks to occur in the capital.

The JNIM nevertheless claimed responsibility last week for blowing up an army vehicle a few kilometres east of Niamey.

France, Benin and I.Coast accused

Tiani commended "the defence and security forces... as well as Russian partners" for defending their security sectors.

He accused the presidents of France, Benin and Ivory Coast -- Emmanuel Macron, Patrice Talon and Alassane Ouattara -- of sponsoring the assailants.

The military junta that took power in a coup in July 2023 has frosty relations with France and Benin and has moved closer to Russia.

On Friday, Ivorian Foreign Minister Kaba Niale summoned Niger's ambassador and "condemned in the strongest possible terms" the "serious remarks" made against President Ouattara, the minister's office said in a statement.

A strategic site

Niamey airport is strategically significant.

It houses the air force's key 101st base and is the headquarters of a joint force created by Niger and its junta-led neighbours Burkina Faso and Mali to combat jihadists.

French forces had been deployed at the base to help fight jihadists before being told to leave Niger in late 2023.

A large shipment of uranium -- the source of a dispute with French nuclear giant Orano -- has been stored at the airport for several weeks.

Nearly 300 Italian soldiers are stationed there with the Italian Support Mission in Niger (MISIN), according to Wamaps, a group of west African journalists reporting on security in the Sahel.

Italy said on Thursday the country's soldiers were not involved in the fighting.

Return to calm

Calm returned to the airport area after a few hours.

On Friday, most activities resumed and flights scheduled for Thursday arrived during the night, an airport official told AFP.

The entrance to Base 101 remained blocked off by armed soldiers.

Hundreds of people gathered to pray for a return to peace.

In the surrounding area, residents went about their business, shops were open and taxis were operating.