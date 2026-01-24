UAE contributes $5m to support humanitarian response in Sudan

The United Arab Emirates has pledged a contribution of $5 million to support the Sudan Humanitarian Fund, aimed at strengthening the emergency humanitarian response and addressing the urgent needs of affected populations in Sudan.

The agreement was signed between the UAE Aid Agency and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the presence of Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.

It was signed by Rashid Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Logistics Support at the UAE Aid Agency, and Sajeda Al Shawa, Head of OCHA’s Office in the UAE. “In light of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the UAE continues its urgent humanitarian response and stands in solidarity with those affected by this tragic and devastating civil war.

The UAE remains committed to supporting international efforts to meet pressing humanitarian needs and save lives in conflict-ridden areas,” Dr Al Ameri said.

He further noted that the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan, including large-scale displacement to neighbouring countries such as Chad, South Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia, requires intensified collective humanitarian efforts and swift responses to ensure early recovery, stability, and the mitigation of severe challenges faced by the people.

Al Shawa expressed her sincere appreciation to the UAE for its generous contribution of $5 million to the Sudan Humanitarian Fund.

She said, “This significant contribution will enhance the collective efforts led by the United Nations, through OCHA and its partners, to reach vulnerable communities in Sudan.

‘‘It will support the timely delivery of life-saving assistance in line with humanitarian principles. At a time of unprecedented humanitarian needs, this contribution reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to solidarity and humanitarian leadership, and its dedication to ensuring aid reaches those most in need.”

The UAE continues to provide sustained humanitarian support to the people of Sudan as part of its long-standing commitment to addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Over the past decade (2015–2025), the UAE has provided $4.24 billion in assistance to Sudan. Since the outbreak of the current crisis (2023–2025), the UAE has allocated $784 million in humanitarian aid.