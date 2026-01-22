Museveni appoints Flavian Zeija as Uganda's Chief Justice

Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni during a past event in Kasese District, Uganda. [Museveni, X]

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Justice Flavian Zeija as the new Chief Justice of the Republic of Uganda.

Justice Zeija becomes the head of the Judiciary and the Supreme Court, Uganda’s highest court. He is expected to provide strategic leadership, safeguard judicial independence, and guide the institution through emerging legal and governance challenges.

The appointment, announced by State House on Thursday, January 22, 2026, was made through Article 142(1) of the 1995 Constitution and on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Justice Zeija’s appointment follows his vetting and approval by the Parliament of Uganda, as required by law.

He takes over leadership of the Judiciary at a time when the institution faces growing public scrutiny over efficiency, access to justice, case backlogs, and judicial independence.

Before his appointment as Chief Justice, Justice Zeija served in several senior judicial positions, most notably as the Deputy Chief Justice.

In that role, he played a central part in overseeing the administration of courts and spearheading initiatives to improve service delivery, including the expansion of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and the use of technology to manage cases.

A seasoned jurist, Zeija has also previously served as Principal Judge, where he was responsible for supervising the High Court and lower courts.

His tenure was marked by efforts to reduce case backlogs and promote professionalism within the Judiciary.

He has earned a reputation as a disciplined and reform-minded judicial officer with extensive experience in constitutional and administrative law.

The appointment comes amid ongoing efforts by government and judicial authorities to modernize the justice system, enhance public confidence, and ensure timely resolution of cases.

The Judicial Service Commission has repeatedly emphasized the importance of strong leadership at the top of the Judiciary to drive reforms and uphold judicial integrity.

It is not yet clear if Museveni has overstepped his mandate in appointing the CJ, considering that he has not been sworn in after winning the recent presidential elections.