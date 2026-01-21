×
The Standard

Somalia becomes fifth nation to ratify revised IGAD Treaty

By Benard Orwongo | Jan. 21, 2026

IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Somalia's Parliament has ratified the revised Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Treaty, making it the fifth nation to endorse the framework and meeting the two-thirds threshold needed to operationalise the agreement.

The House of the People approved the treaty on January 20, 2026, replacing the 1996 founding document with an updated legal structure for regional cooperation on peace, security, climate resilience, infrastructure, health, trade and social development across the Horn of Africa.

Somalia joins Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Kenya in ratifying the new treaty, reaching the critical five-out-of-eight member states required to activate the framework as IGAD marks its 40th anniversary.

"The ratification by the Federal Republic of Somalia helps us reach the required two-thirds threshold, strengthening the legal foundation for deeper regional integration and more coordinated action in trade, peace, and sustainable development across the Horn of Africa," IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said.

The IGAD Treaty of 2023 underwent a revitalization process after nearly three decades under the original agreement.

Gebeyehu said Somalia's Parliament and government demonstrated decisive leadership in advancing the milestone during a period when regional cooperation faces mounting challenges.

The eight-member bloc includes Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

Three nations have yet to ratify the treaty.

Somalia's endorsement follows years of engagement with regional mechanisms for peace and development.

The country has relied on IGAD support through various peacekeeping initiatives since 2006.

The treaty creates mechanisms for collaboration on cross-border trade, infrastructure development and conflict prevention.

It establishes frameworks for climate adaptation and environmental protection in a region facing recurring droughts and food insecurity.

IGAD was established in 1996 as a successor to the Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development, which was formed in 1986 following devastating droughts between 1974 and 1984.

The ratification positions Somalia to participate more actively in regional economic integration efforts, though the bloc has lagged behind other African economic communities in implementing trade agreements.

IGAD maintains its headquarters in Djibouti.

The Standard
