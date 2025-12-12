IGAD expresses regret over Eritrea’s withdrawal from the bloc. [Courtesy]

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has expressed regret over Eritrea’s decision to withdraw from the regional bloc.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 12, IGAD said it had taken note of Eritrea’s decision to withdraw from the organisation but added that it will continue engaging Asmara to reconsider its move.

According to IGAD, this is not the first time Eritrea has suspended its participation. The country withdrew its membership for nearly two decades before rejoining the bloc during the 14th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in June 2023.

However, since rejoining, Eritrea has not participated in IGAD meetings, programmes, or activities.

“Throughout this period, the Secretariat has exercised patience and goodwill, while remaining open and available for constructive engagement,” IGAD said, adding that Eritrea’s decision to withdraw came without the submission of tangible proposals or engagement on specific institutional or policy reforms. This is despite the bloc’s readiness to consult through established mechanisms.

The organisation noted that it will continue outreach efforts to encourage Eritrea to reconsider its position and return to advance shared objectives for peace, stability, and development across the region.