South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged

A general view of building and an informal structure submerged in floodwater in Giyani on January 16, 2026. [AFP]

Authorities in South Africa on Friday recovered two more bodies from widespread flooding that has cut access to the famed Kruger National Park and put parts of neighbouring Mozambique under water.

Heavy rains have drenched northeastern South Africa since late last year, claiming at least 30 lives, and the region is on maximum alert for more rain in the coming days.

The recovery of two bodies in Limpopo province, around 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Johannesburg, took the provincial death toll to 11 since December, Premier Phophi Ramathuba told reporters.

Neighbouring Mpumalanga has recorded 19 deaths since the punishing rains began in November, provincial officials said this week.

"The devastation inflicted upon our communities, our infrastructure and, tragically, the loss of lives cannot be overstated," Ramathuba said.

Hundreds of schools could not open for the new term and water and power infrastructure was severely damaged, she said.

The flooding has forced Kruger National Park, a world-famous safari destination, to halt day visits since Thursday and to airlift some guests and staff to safety.

"Only essential staff are allowed access into the parks," South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesman JP Louw told AFP.

At least two camps had been closed and evacuated, he added.

Dramatic SANParks footage showed wide stretches of the reserve swallowed by swirling brown water, with only trees jutting out, and knee‑deep currents surging through buildings.

Mozambique rescues

In neighbouring Mozambique, which has also suffered from weeks of heavy rain, communities in low-lying areas near the capital Maputo were urged to evacuate to higher ground on Friday afternoon.

At least eight people have died in Mozambique since December 21, according to official data.

"We are rescuing people and providing food assistance," said Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, adding that the situation was still being assessed.

In the Boane district, 30 kilometres west of the capital Maputo, a resident, Lucas Carnosse, told an AFP team that he walked to work "despite the very high water level".

Traffic had had to be suspended, said Valentim Mateteo, who supports emergency teams on the ground.

"The water is very deep. The truck can't get through," he said.

One group of women who had come to stock up in Maputo decided to try crossing on makeshift boats. The 10-minute ride cost three dollars -- a small fortune for these vegetable vendors from Matola -— the sprawling twin city of the capital.

"This was the first and last time. I was very scared. The return trip was extremely difficult, and the current is very strong," said Sonia Andre.

Local authorities have not been able to meet the growing demand for transport and the evacuation of families trapped in flooded areas.

Many households remain isolated, with no safe way to leave high-risk zones, an AFP team observed.

The Boane district is already inaccessible by land, and water continues to rise at the nearby Pequenos Libombos dam.

The district administrator, Lázaro Bambamba, told AFP: "The situation in Boane is difficult. Land communications have been cut."

The authorities say schools have been identified to lodge displaced families.