Uhuru, Kalonzo grace Future Africa Leaders Awards in Nigeria

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 31, 2025
Second Left-Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Second Right Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, arrive in Lagos, Nigeria, ahead of the Future Africa Leaders Awards ceremony on December 31, 2025. [Courtesy]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, to headline the Future Africa Leaders Awards, a continental forum that recognises young Africans driving social, economic and civic change.

The ceremony, being held at the Loveworld Nation Arena in Lagos, brings together political leaders, business executives, innovators and youth leaders from across Africa. The awards honour young people making an impact through education, youth empowerment, mentorship and public service.

Kenyatta is expected to deliver the keynote address and announce the winner of the Star Prize, the event’s top award.

Organisers said his participation reflects his growing role as a continental statesman and advocate for youth leadership.

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka is also attending the ceremony as an invited guest. In a statement, his office said he travelled to Lagos on Wednesday following an invitation from the organisers, led by African Leaders Awards founder Chikki Onigbanjo.

The statement further said Kalonzo’s invitation recognises his leadership record and recent international accolades, including being named Africa Political Leader and Personality of the Year at the 10th London Political Summit and Awards.

Organisers said the awards come at a time when Africa’s youthful population, more than 60 per cent under the age of 25, is increasingly seen as both a major asset and a policy priority.

The Future Africa Leaders Foundation focuses on identifying, mentoring and supporting young Africans with leadership potential to address the continent’s social, economic and governance challenges.

