Uganda curbs Starlink imports ahead of polls

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni speech during World Bank IDA 21 Heads of State Summit in Nairobi on Monday, April, 29, 2024. [File. Standard.]

Uganda has imposed restrictions on the importation of Starlink equipment and similar devices barely a month before national elections on January 15, raising fears of an internet shutdown.

President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his 40-year rule, but is opposed by Bobi Wine, a singer-turned-politician whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

Museveni has been accused of growing authoritarianism despite rising to power after overthrowing a dictatorship in the 1980s. The opposition has been facing repression, including repeated attacks on Wine's campaign during the current election period.

In a letter dated Tuesday, the country's communications commission warned against the illegal importation of satellite connectivity devices that are not licensed for use in Uganda.

"The commission is particularly concerned about the importation of devices used to facilitate Low Earth Orbit Satellite connections such as Starlink," the letter stated.

Regional concern is growing over governments shutting down the internet during elections, a trend recently highlighted in Tanzania, where the main opposition party, Chadema, says more than 2,000 people were killed during a blackout that lasted five days.

During Uganda's 2021 election, the government imposed an internet shutdown a day before the vote for alleged national security reasons.

In a memo dated December 19, Uganda's customs commissioner instructed staff that Starlink equipment entering the country must be cleared by the military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Museveni.

Uganda Communications Commission director Nyembo Thembo told AFP the move was "in consideration of national security interests."

"Satellite clearances are not only for Uganda, but it's a global mechanism," Thembo said.

Wine condemned the directive on X, saying the "regime is gripped by fear".

"Why are they so scared of people accessing ... (the internet) during the electoral process?" he questioned.

Mwanase Ahmed of a pan-African human rights defender, told AFP the announcement is "very worrying" and a clear sign of an imminent internet shutdown during the election