AU Chair condemns Guinea-Bissau coup, calls for President Embal's release

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 27, 2025

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo at a past press conference. [Phil Magakoe, AFP]

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has condemned the 26 November 2025 military coup in Guinea-Bissau, which led to the arrest of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló,  and other senior government officials.

In a statement, Youssouf reaffirmed the AU’s zero-tolerance policy for unconstitutional changes of government, citing key continental instruments such as the AU Constitutive Act, the Lomé Declaration, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the Ezulwini Framework.

"I take note of the Joint Statement on the Post-Election Situation issued on 26 November 2025 by the Heads of the African Union Election Observation Mission, the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, and the West African Elders Forum," he stated.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The AU chief stressed the importance of respecting the ongoing electoral process and upholding constitutional order. He emphasized that only the National Electoral Commission (CNE) is legally mandated to announce official results.

Youssouf called for the immediate and unconditional release of President Embaló and all detained officials, urging all actors to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further instability.

He further pledged the AU’s readiness, working with ECOWAS and other international partners, to support efforts aimed at restoring stability and safeguarding democratic processes through dialogue and legal mechanisms.

The Chairperson reiterated the AU’s solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau during this critical time and affirmed the Union’s commitment to supporting the country’s path toward peace, stability, and democratic consolidation.

