Foreign governments express concern over post-election violence in Tanzania

A Tanzanian police officer stops a man accused by electoral officials of attempting to taint the voting process at a polling station in Stone Town on October 29, 2025, during Tanzania’s presidential elections. [AFP]

The United Nations and foreign governments have raised alarm over the situation in Tanzania following last week’s elections, amid reports of deaths, injuries, and a crackdown on demonstrators.

In a statement, the UN said it is deeply concerned by escalating tensions in Tanzania, including reports of fatalities during protests that erupted after the October 28 - 29 polls.

“I call on all to exercise restraint, reject violence and engage in inclusive and constructive dialogue to prevent further escalation,” the UN message read, adding that the organisation stands ready to support efforts to foster dialogue, strengthen democratic governance and promote lasting peace in the country.

A joint statement from the foreign ministers of Canada, Norway, and the United Kingdom also voiced concern, citing credible reports of a large number of fatalities and significant injuries linked to the security response to demonstrations that began on October 29.

“We urge the authorities to act with maximum restraint and respect the right of assembly and freedom of expression,” the statement said. The ministers further noted concerns over the pre-election environment, highlighting incidents of *harassment, abductions and intimidation* targeting opposition figures, journalists and civil society.

They called on Tanzanian authorities to uphold international commitments and ensure citizens can participate freely and safely in public life.

The expressions of concern came as the Tanzanian election commission declared Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner of the presidential vote