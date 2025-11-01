×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Foreign governments express concern over post-election violence in Tanzania

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 1, 2025
A Tanzanian police officer stops a man accused by electoral officials of attempting to taint the voting process at a polling station in Stone Town on October 29, 2025, during Tanzania’s presidential elections. [AFP]

The United Nations and foreign governments have raised alarm over the situation in Tanzania following last week’s elections, amid reports of deaths, injuries, and a crackdown on demonstrators.

In a statement, the UN said it is deeply concerned by escalating tensions in Tanzania, including reports of fatalities during protests that erupted after the October 28 - 29 polls.

“I call on all to exercise restraint, reject violence and engage in inclusive and constructive dialogue to prevent further escalation,” the UN message read, adding that the organisation stands ready to support efforts to foster dialogue, strengthen democratic governance and promote lasting peace in the country.

A joint statement from the foreign ministers of Canada, Norway, and the United Kingdom also voiced concern, citing credible reports of a large number of fatalities and significant injuries linked to the security response to demonstrations that began on October 29.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“We urge the authorities to act with maximum restraint and respect the right of assembly and freedom of expression,” the statement said. The ministers further noted concerns over the pre-election environment, highlighting incidents of *harassment, abductions and intimidation* targeting opposition figures, journalists and civil society.

They called on Tanzanian authorities to uphold international commitments and ensure citizens can participate freely and safely in public life.

The expressions of concern came as the Tanzanian election commission declared Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner of the presidential vote

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tanzania Post Elections Violence Tanzania 2025 General Election Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu
.

Latest Stories

Cost of a comment: How Kenya lost Sh15b after Moody's misstep
Cost of a comment: How Kenya lost Sh15b after Moody's misstep
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
Stop 'two-term nonsense', Sifuna hits out at some ODM officials
Coast
By Willis Oketch
3 hrs ago
Over 20 killed, homes and animals swept away
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

What next for Tanzania after Suluhu winning contentious polls?
By Biketi Kikechi 3 hrs ago
What next for Tanzania after Suluhu winning contentious polls?
Sululu 98 pc win, curious voter turnout displays folly of Africa' elections
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Sululu 98 pc win, curious voter turnout displays folly of Africa' elections
Over 20 killed, homes and animals swept away
By Stephen Rutto 3 hrs ago
Over 20 killed, homes and animals swept away
Stop 'two-term nonsense', Sifuna hits out at some ODM officials
By Willis Oketch 3 hrs ago
Stop 'two-term nonsense', Sifuna hits out at some ODM officials
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved