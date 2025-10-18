Tanzanian opposition leader barred from crossing border for Raila's burial

CHADEMA Deputy Chairperson John Heche at a past event. [CHADEMA, X]

Tanzanian authorities have arrested and detained a delegation of opposition politicians who were on a trip to Kenya for the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, set for tomorrow.

According to a statement from the party, their deputy chairperson, John Heche, was apprehended at Isibania One Stop Border post at around 2 PM while seeking to cross into Kenya.

There were no reasons given for the arrest.

“Hon. Heche was arrested at 2:00 PM today, October 18, 2025, in Mara Region at the Tanzania - Kenya border in Isibania One Stop Border, as he was about to cross into Kenya,” said CHADEMA’s Director of Communication, Brenda Rupia.

“In addition to detaining him, the Tanzania Immigration Department has confiscated his passport without providing any explanation for this decision,” she added.

The party dispatched a delegation to Bondo, Siaya County, for the funeral of Kenya’s opposition titan Raila Odinga on the instructions of party leader Tundu Lissu, who is currently in detention ahead of the Tanzania elections on October 29.

Lissu, who is facing a treason trial, had unsuccessfully appealed to President Samia Suluhu to be allowed to attend Odinga’s funeral. He mourned the veteran politician as an icon of democracy on the African continent.

Yesterday, the party announced its plan to have a representation at the state burial. Heche was to travel alongside other party leaders, including Godbless Lema and Boniface Jacob.

CHADEMA has protested the arrest of the leaders, adding that it denies the political outfit a chance to condole and show solidarity with grieving Kenyans.

Further, the party has accused the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party of limiting the right of movement contrary to Tanzanian laws.

“We demand that the Government of Tanzania immediately release Hon. Heche and stop harassing our Party leaders by depriving them of their constitutional right to leave and re-enter the country, as guaranteed under Article 17(1) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania,” the party stated.

Tanzanian authorities had not commented on the matter at the time of publishing.

Odinga will be buried tomorrow after a funeral service to be attended by President William Ruto and several dignitaries.