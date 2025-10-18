×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Tanzanian opposition leader barred from crossing border for Raila's burial

By Denis Omondi | Oct. 18, 2025
CHADEMA Deputy Chairperson John Heche at a past event. [CHADEMA, X]

Tanzanian authorities have arrested and detained a delegation of opposition politicians who were on a trip to Kenya for the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, set for tomorrow.

According to a statement from the party, their deputy chairperson, John Heche, was apprehended at Isibania One Stop Border post at around 2 PM while seeking to cross into Kenya.

There were no reasons given for the arrest.

“Hon. Heche was arrested at 2:00 PM today, October 18, 2025, in Mara Region at the Tanzania - Kenya border in Isibania One Stop Border, as he was about to cross into Kenya,” said CHADEMA’s Director of Communication, Brenda Rupia.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“In addition to detaining him, the Tanzania Immigration Department has confiscated his passport without providing any explanation for this decision,” she added.

The party dispatched a delegation to Bondo, Siaya County, for the funeral of Kenya’s opposition titan Raila Odinga on the instructions of party leader Tundu Lissu, who is currently in detention ahead of the Tanzania elections on October 29.

Lissu, who is facing a treason trial, had unsuccessfully appealed to President Samia Suluhu to be allowed to attend Odinga’s funeral. He mourned the veteran politician as an icon of democracy on the African continent.

Yesterday, the party announced its plan to have a representation at the state burial. Heche was to travel alongside other party leaders, including Godbless Lema and Boniface Jacob.

CHADEMA has protested the arrest of the leaders, adding that it denies the political outfit a chance to condole and show solidarity with grieving Kenyans.

Further, the party has accused the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party of limiting the right of movement contrary to Tanzanian laws.

“We demand that the Government of Tanzania immediately release Hon. Heche and stop harassing our Party leaders by depriving them of their constitutional right to leave and re-enter the country, as guaranteed under Article 17(1) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania,” the party stated.

Tanzanian authorities had not commented on the matter at the time of publishing.

Odinga will be buried tomorrow after a funeral service to be attended by President William Ruto and several dignitaries.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

John Heche Arrested Raila Odinga Burial CHADEMA Party Tundu Lissu
.

Latest Stories

Life and death teach us to build what truly matters beyond a fleeting world
Life and death teach us to build what truly matters beyond a fleeting world
Opinion
By Rev Edward Buri
33 mins ago
He chose the forest over votes, now let each of us plant 80 trees
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
42 mins ago
Raila Odinga died on his feet: And that is his enduring legacy
Opinion
By Mike Nyagwoka
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
By Amos Kareithi 3 hrs ago
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
I don't regret my life, Raila said
By Killiad Sinide 3 hrs ago
I don't regret my life, Raila said
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved