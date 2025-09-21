Mudavadi secures new global partnerships in New York

Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi and his Uzbekistan counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov signs a bilateral cooperation agreement between our two countires on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York on September 21, 2025. [PCS]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, held a series of high-level engagements in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, striking new partnerships and lobbying for Kenya’s strategic interests.

In talks with Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Mudavadi laid the foundation for what he described as a “new chapter of friendship and cooperation” between the two nations.

Discussions centered on education, tourism, maritime affairs, and renewable energy—sectors seen as critical to unlocking growth.

“I welcomed the chance to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive framework agreement that will guide collaboration in these priority areas, ensuring that our partnership delivers tangible results for the people of Kenya and Cyprus,” Mudavadi said.

He added that President Nikos Christodoulides’ forthcoming visit to Kenya the first-ever by a Cypriot head of state would be a “milestone occasion to elevate relations to a new strategic level.”

Mudavadi underscored Kenya’s position as a gateway to East Africa and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, noting that Cypriot businesses could benefit from expanded access to regional markets.

Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi with his Cyprus counterpart Dr. Constantinos Kombos on September 21, 2025. [PSC]

Conversely, Kenya stands to gain from Cyprus’ expertise in shipping, financial services, and tourism. He also emphasized collaboration on climate resilience, calling for global solidarity with vulnerable states.

In a separate engagement, Mudavadi met Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, to sign a landmark cooperation agreement between Nairobi and Tashkent.

The deal covers mining, oil and gas, agriculture, tourism, and investment sectors both countries view as engines of sustainable growth.

“This milestone elevates our partnership to a new level of direct bilateral cooperation. It will serve as a cornerstone for addressing shared challenges and unlocking opportunities for both our nations,” Mudavadi remarked.

Kenya and Uzbekistan have traditionally worked together at multilateral forums, but the new pact establishes a direct framework for economic diplomacy. Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi with his Sierra Leone’s counterpart Timothy Musa Kabba on September 21, 2025. [PSC]

Mudavadi also held talks with Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister, Timothy Musa Kabba, where discussions focused on strengthening trade, multilateral cooperation, and Kenya’s candidature for the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He appealed for support for Professor Phoebe Okowa, who is vying for election as ICJ Judge for the 2025–2027 term.

“Prof. Okowa has been a key voice in shaping international law and continues to champion justice and accountability on the global stage,” Mudavadi said.

He further lobbied for Sierra Leone’s backing of Kenya’s nominee to INTERPOL’s Executive Committee, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Amin, the current Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

His election, Mudavadi argued, would strengthen Africa’s hand in addressing transnational security threats.

Across the three engagements, Mudavadi projected Kenya as a hub for trade, diplomacy, and innovation while securing commitments that promise to deepen bilateral and multilateral ties.