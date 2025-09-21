×
The Standard

Ruto to push Africa's agenda on finance, climate and peace at UNGA

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 21, 2025
President William Ruto at the Eastern Kenya Integrated College in Mitaboni, Machakos County on September 20, 2025. [PSC]

President William Ruto is in New York to attend the high-level week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he is expected to champion Africa’s voice on global finance, climate change, peace, and security.

At the global forum, President Ruto will reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to multilateralism while pressing for reforms to the international financial system.

According to a statement sent to newsrooms by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Ruto will also advocate for fairer access to development financing for low and middle income countries, underscoring Africa’s demand for a more just global economic order.

"The Head of State will also call for reforms within the  United Nations to make it more inclusive and responsive to current global challenges," Hussein added.

His agenda includes enhancing peace-building efforts in conflict-prone regions such as Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, and Haiti.

Ruto will take part in the Committee of Ten (C-10) Summit, where he will amplify Africa’s position on reforming the UN Security Council and stress cooperation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Kenya is set to host a high-level side event on  Haiti during the assembly to share lessons from its deployment of troops under the Multinational Security Support Mission.

The event aims to inform future strategies for global peace and stability.

"In his capacity as Chair of the African Union’s Committee of Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), Ruto will also lead discussions to consolidate Africa’s position ahead of the COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil," the Spokesperson revealed.

Beyond climate and security, the President will host a High-Level Breakfast on Affordable Housing, which will bring together more than 30 Heads of State and Government. The meeting will highlight housing as a key driver of social transformation.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Ruto is scheduled to  hold bilateral talks with world leaders, development partners, and business executives.

The discussions will focus on attracting investment and securing partnerships in agriculture, technology, infrastructure, and energy in line with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

