Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Letter from Murang'as famous Gatura, the home of microfinance banks

By XN Iraki | Sep. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Gatura town in Murang'a County. The town is going through a renewal. [XN Iraki]

On reading my piece on Ndaka-ini, Prof JH Kimura, known for the Ndaka-ini Marathon and a native of the place, reached out to me. Are you aware that the first tarmac road in Murang'a was from Thika to Gatura, a town that seems home to microfinance? I counted three.

He added that if I see any pothole on that road, I should call him. I took up the challenge and drove to Gatura.  I only saw a small pothole near Rwegetha.

The road is over 60 years old. Roads built last year have potholes. What happened to building to last?

I stopped at Gatura, once "mwisho wa lami” for tea at Eliper Hotel, more elegant than Kaihuri in Ndaka-ini, where I had feasted recently.

Tea was Sh50 and ndazi Sh25. Remember, tea was Sh20 at Kaihuri and ndazi Sh10? A serviette made holding ndazi easy at Eliper, a great improvement over wheat-flour karatasi at Kaihuri. Life can be easy. Check the price of a cup of tea at a five-star hotel,

I learnt Eliper is Elias and Perpetual. Such permutation of names is common in Mrima (Mount Kenya region). After taking the professor's challenge, I explored deeper into tea country through Mbugiti Kimandi, Ndaka-ini, Gichecheni (big station?), before crossing over to Gituro.

Without Google Maps, I found myself in Kiangari before Kangari, a bigger and more vibrant town than Kiangari. In the Mrima language, Kiangari should be bigger than Kangari!

The sun was setting, and I headed to Thika through Githumu, Gichagi-ini, Ruchu, Gatìiguru (top of a seat), Ngoe, Gacharage, Kiguoya, Kibereke, Ng’araria, Kandara Business Park, Kaha-ini and back to Thika.

As I got back to the city, the road built 63 years ago was still in my mind. Did it make a difference to the lives of the citizens?

Except for Kandara Business Park and Jawaci rice millers near Gatura, subsistence farming is the key industry in this region. And it seems to be the key occupation since Uhuru.

The greatest change is probably invisible; the road drained off the best brains and energy from this land.  A good road is therefore a necessary but not sufficient condition for growth.

The missing link is innovators, more land beyond subsistence and entrepreneurs to put these factors together.

The entrepreneurs from Murang'a might be rational, investing in Thika or Nairobi has higher returns. Going by the elegance of the new homes I saw in Murang'a, it seems some resources are returning home. Reverse brain drain or retirees going home?

I now hope to take a break from Murang’a (Metumi) till 2037. Buy me a drink of your choice, and I will explain why 2037.

If I return earlier, blame Gaturi, which is famous for occult sciences (urogi), though I hear Kaharati has become a competitor. Finally, give me a reason why I should visit your county, neck of the woods or hamlet, and I will be there.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Murang’a County Gatura Town Economic Growth Rural Development
.

Latest Stories

US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji
28 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Business
By Brian Ngugi
28 mins ago
People's coalition to appeal ruling on national tallying centre
Politics
By Irene Githinji
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
By Brian Ngugi 28 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
By Jacob Ochiro 28 mins ago
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
By Ndungu Gachane 28 mins ago
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
By Josphat Thiong’o 28 mins ago
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved