Why trust could be Kenya's most valuable factor of production

Trust: the missing link in Kenya’s economic growth. [AI-Generated]

Traditional marketing had four Ps (product, price, place and promotion). We now have nine Ps, including people, process, physical evidence, personalisation, and partnership.

The increase in Ps shows the dynamism in this field. Curiously, marketing used to be one of the most popular options in Bachelor of Commerce programmes in the 1990s and 2000s - perhaps riding on the liberalisation of the Kenyan economy. Looking at the recent graduation lists, marketing has lost its lustre despite the rising competition in the market driven by digitalisation and globalisation.