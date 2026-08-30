No free ride: The likely factors to settle 2027 polls

Residents of Ol Kalou town receive goodies donated by the government ahead of the Ol Kalou Constituency by-elections in July. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Maybe it’s a sign of ageing; I have lately found myself drinking from three fountains of wisdom: academia, traditions, and common sense.

Academia loves precedents, citations or quoting others. That builds credence but holds us hostage to old ideas and a few gurus.