×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Gtunduti rise as Kenya's major university town

By XN Iraki | Oct. 29, 2025

Karatina University administration block, on October 30, 2018. [File, Standard]

Gitúndútí is the name of a small town in the neighbourhood of Karatina University. If you keep on pronouncing that name, you may soon see a dentist.

Last week, I had a brief visit to this town, attending a funeral, the day after Raila’s. I could see the contrast in the two ceremonies. Fewer traditions in Karatina.

This part of Nyeri is a tea area hugging Mt Kenya. From Karatina to Gitúndútí, tea buying centres punctuate the 15-kilometre trip. But it was not tea that caught my attention despite the beautiful small-scale farms. It was real estate. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Hostels are taking over small tea farms. The customers are students from Karatina University.

From Gitúndútí to Kagochi tea factory, the hostels define the road. The average age of this area must have reduced significantly because of the youthful students. A few questions went through my mind despite mourning. Does converting tea farms into hostels make economic sense? It must be, farmers would not convert.

It seems what is happening in Kiambu coffee farms is happening in Karatina on a small scale. What does the county government of Nyeri say about it? What of zoning laws?  Two, is there any coordination among hostel owners or each has his own design? The hostel owners should even involve the university to get something like a “university-accredited hostel.”

Clearly, Gitúndútí, despite the funny name, could be Kenya’s first university town.

Three, clearly, the owners of hostels are happy with the income. The university, read government, should be happy; someone is taking the burden of accommodation, which, since the 1990s, is seen as not “ core “ to the university‘s mission of educating and skilling the next generation. 

I could ask why top US universities guarantee accommodation for first and second year undergraduate students.The building hostels could be seen as an economic stimulus, a spillover for locating the university at Gítundúti and other similar university towns. Is it the best spillover? 

What of the wider society, how about those without hostels? The SMEs? The tea farmers? The forest nearby? The tea factories? Any new crop species? 

Any new model of the old forest shamba system which characterised this region for years? Universities should be felt by the wider society, beyond their localities. The chartering of many universities away from Nairobi is a free experiment on how universities can transform societies. Can they be economic firstborns of their locality, attracting other investors beyond hostels and hotels?

 Let us ask loudly, what is the economic transformative effect of Harvard or Stanford? Any benchmarking? Live near a newly established university?

How has it transformed the society in the neighbourhood and beyond? What does Gítundúti mean in the local language?   

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Karatina University Gitúndútí Karatina Kagochi Tea Factory
.

Latest Stories

Raila's comrades in struggle yet to tell Kenyans his story fully
Raila's comrades in struggle yet to tell Kenyans his story fully
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
3 mins ago
Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Business
By Brian Ngugi
33 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 33 mins ago
Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
By Willis Oketch and James Wanzala 33 mins ago
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
By Lewis Nyaundi 33 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 33 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved