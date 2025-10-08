Westlands market's beauty and how self-regulation has kept it spick and span

The Westlands market in Nairobi contrasts with the affluence of the Westlands area, indicated by malls, high-end hotels and grade A offices. But once inside, the market mimics the rest of Westlands in order.

Given a chance, I would declare it a hustler’s paradise. On a recent visit to send a parcel, I decided to find out why there is so much order in that market.

My starting point was county offices. A middle-aged lady led me to one of the market committee members who owns a stall, Raphael Ngigi Kamau.

He explained to me how self-regulation has worked, led by an elected committee.

They have even zoned the market! Curio shops are on the top floor. Below that are salons and barbershops.

The rest of the market is dominated by clothes. Hotels are on one end. Walking around, one is struck by the cleanliness. One must clean his stall and the outside. They use a private garbage collector.

The business appears subdued, and stall owners competed for my attention. I however do not recall seeing any empty stall.

In one stall, I met a watch repairer, James Maina, who informed me that he used to sell books. Digitalisation made his business unviable. “When I saw the Bible on the phone, I knew I was done,” he explained. What an insight!

Sewing machine

A walk through the market makes one homesick for those who grew up in the countryside.

For example, I found several tailors and remembered my dad was one. I can recall his Singer sewing machine and the fun of threading the bobbin.

Beauty products, electrical, clothes, and other SMEs fill the stalls. No miraa or alcohol is allowed. Who patronises these stalls? Many workers from Kangemi and the surrounding suburbs like Wangige frequent the fast-growing Westlands.

More people walk there from the central business district (CBD). The market mimics a supermarket - you find everything under one roof.

The market is a success and should be replicated in other suburbs. I was told other market leaders have visited Westlands to benchmark.

The market demonstrates that self-regulation can work, and the belief that ordinary Kenyans are chaotic and disorderly is misplaced.

The market demonstrates that despite all the advances in technology, one P of marketing has stood the test of time - place.

Take a walk around the Westie market and feel at home. I got convinced this market should be a topic for a PhD thesis. Any takers?