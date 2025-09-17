Cheers to Kenyan trio brewing muratina for fun in California

One of the Kenyan trio prepares “modern” muratina brew in California, USA. [XN Iraki, Standard]

I recently highlighted how we “carry” food wherever we go after sampling chapati, ugali and goat soup at the Kenya-themed Rafiki Restaurant in the American Pacific Northwest.

A visit to California, also on the Pacific Rim, left no doubt that we also love our intoxicating drinks and carry them along wherever we go.

It was hilarious to see some Kenyans preparing the muratina traditional brew from Central Kenya in California, of all places, home to Google, Facebook, Apple Inc, and other high-tech companies.

The “innovators” are Mwangi Maina (from Kangari, Murang’a), Gerald Gachara, and Sam Warutere (both from Gitunduti, Nyeri).

Even more hilarious, they import“ the muratina or sausage fruit, which is used as a catalyst in the fermentation process, from Kenya!

That is why the brew is called muratina, after the fruit. In addition to water, it also includes sugar or honey. It is easy science; you should try it out.

The key constraint for the three enterprising Kenyans was the pot. It’s available in the market for hobby brewers.

I watched as the ingredients were mixed and stirred. The “glass pot” has a capacity of 27 litres. An electric blanket was improvised to heat and slowly cook the beer.

That’s creativity. I was told it would be ready in five days. I did not stay that long. The simplicity and availability of raw materials explain why illicit brews are so common and profitable in Kenya.

Why would Kenyans prepare such a drink so far away from home? One, it’s fun, and a good hobby.

I doubt if they were preparing the traditional beer because they lacked the money to buy the sophisticated drinks, some known for the “years.”

Two, it’s another way to get an identity and may feel homely. It’s also part of self-actualisation; do „simple“ things to satisfy your curiosity.

In the spirit of California, where innovation reigns, the muratina makers should do what Facebook, Google or Apple Inc have done - scale up and sell the product or service to the world.

Are we not told all the time that these great firms in California were started in a garage? Why not scale up like other brewers?

Unfortunately, we look down on our own products, from muratina to our names. Yet whatever you brew, from high-end Scottish whiskey to chang’aa, the key ingredient is alcohol; the rest is witty marketing.

I will inform you if muratina “cooked.” Have you tried such a hobby?