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Large oil tankers berth at the deep-water berth of Huangdao crude oil terminal in Qingdao Port, Shandong Province, China on September 18, 2026. [AFP]

Two tankers were attacked on Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz, at the heart of the conflict between Iran and the United States, British maritime agency UKMTO said.

"A tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz has been hit on the stern by an unknown projectile. There are no reported casualties at this time," the agency said, adding that another tanker was struck in its engine room.

Also on Saturday, Iran said it shot down a US drone over Qeshm Island in the strait, according to Iranian state TV.

American fighter jets struck an Iranian missile site on Qeshm last Tuesday, according to a US military official.

Before the Middle East war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, one fifth of the world's oil and natural gas passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran has since locked down the strait and regularly targets ships that attempt to pass without its authorisation.

Washington, in response, has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, and its navy has been escorting tankers through the waterway.