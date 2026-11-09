Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Police raid home of ex-president of Paraguay

By AFP | Nov. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Officials carrying out a search of former president Santiago Pena's residence in the Ciervo Cua area of San Bernardino, Paraguay, on November 8, 2026. [AFP]

Police in Paraguay raided the home of ex-president Santiago Pena as part of a probe into a banking crisis that triggered his dismissal from office and criminal charges against him.

Authorities last week intervened to seize Ueno Bank, a popular online lender that held accounts for nearly half of Paraguay's 6.5 million people, plus more than $800 million in government funds.

Its collapse rocked this small, normally stable country, leading to street protests. Pena is now being held in custody at a military facility.

Pena, who came to power in 2023, owned shares in the bank's holding company, Ueno Holding, until he sold them last year.

He is accused of using his influence as president to steer millions in government deposits to Ueno Bank and of hiding or downplaying its financial woes even though he was warned about questionable loans and solvency issues.

Prosecutors announced in a statement that Pena's home was raided as part of the probe into the bank collapse.

Paraguayan impeached President Santiago Pena and Judge Humberto Otazu at the court in Asuncion on November 7, 2026. [AFP]

They say Ueno Bank received deposits from government entities even as it granted questionable loans to companies linked to Ueno executives.

Pena's mansion outside Asuncion is part of the probe. The indictment says that in 2024 he received two loans from Ueno Bank totaling around $500,000 so he could build the house.

His monthly mortgage payment is $38,000 -- six times his monthly salary as president, the charging sheet says.

The Senate voted Friday to dismiss Pena, and Vice President Pedro Alliana took his place.

Alliana said Sunday the government has reimbursed 1.2 million Ueno Bank customers whose money was frozen in the collapse.

The disbursal totals around $158 million so far, and it will continue this week, he said. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President Santiago Pena Ueno Bank Vice President Pedro Alliana Criminal Charges
.

Latest Stories

Blind Date with a Book steals the show at Sharjah Book Fair
Blind Date with a Book steals the show at Sharjah Book Fair
National
By Caroline Chebet
18 mins ago
Enact Local Content Bill to stem excesses of foreign investors
Opinion
By David Ochami
36 mins ago
Trump says Iran war 'highly unlikely' to resume
World
By AFP
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

New infrastructure fund must prove its worth to the public
By Danson Kimani 2 hrs ago
New infrastructure fund must prove its worth to the public
How Putin won Africa leaders' hearts with his ice cream diplomacy
By Macharia Munene 2 hrs ago
How Putin won Africa leaders' hearts with his ice cream diplomacy
Apps close gaps in maternal, mental healthcare
By Rodgers Otiso 2 hrs ago
Apps close gaps in maternal, mental healthcare
Of a judiciary with teeth but refuses to bite: Pressure mounts on CJ Koome over eroding public confidence
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Of a judiciary with teeth but refuses to bite: Pressure mounts on CJ Koome over eroding public confidence
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved