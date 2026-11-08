Magnitude 5.7 quake injures dozens in central Japan

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Broken windows are seen at an imported car dealership after an earthquake in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture on November 8, 2026. [AFP]

A strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook central Japan early Sunday, injuring dozens of people, shattering windows and disrupting train services, officials and local media said.

The quake struck at 1:04 am (1604 GMT Saturday) in Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

Authorities reported no deaths, but the quake shattered storefront windows and knocked items off shelves and caused transport disruption in parts of the country.

An emergency official in Aichi told AFP authorities had received 16 reports of mostly minor injuries.

Authorities in neighbouring Shizuoka said at least three women sought emergency medical care, including a woman in her nineties who injure The local Chunichi Shimbun newspaper and Tokai Television separately reported at least 24 were hurt across the two regions.

In Toyohashi city in the Aichi region, windows of a car dealership were found shattered after the quake.

A large book store in Toyota city, also in Aichi, reported that its merchandise dropping from shelves.

The quake also forced temporary delays and suspensions of regional train services Sunday morning, including the Shinkansen bullet trains.

The quake was felt as far west as Osaka, where a foreign resident was taken to hospital after falling from a second-floor apartment when the shaking startled them, local media reported.

Officials in Osaka couldn't be reached for immediate comment.

Separately, a 4.3-magnitude quake struck the Kumamoto region at 10:53 am (0153 GMT) Sunday, the Meteorogolical Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries from the second quake.

The southwestern region is still trying to recover from a 7.1-magnitude tremor that killed 38 people, flattened homes and left tens of thousands without power in July.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year.

The country is haunted by the massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake in 2011, which triggered a tsunami that killed or left missing around 18,500 people and wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant.