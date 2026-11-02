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Taliban government voices 'serious concern' over US Afghan deportation plans

By AFP | Nov. 2, 2026
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Taliban security personnel celebrate the third anniversary of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan near the Ahmad Shah Massoud square in Kabul on August 14, 2024. [AFP]

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities voiced concern on Monday over reported plans by Washington to deport scores of Afghan immigrants to Pakistan with the aim of their eventual return to their home country.

More than 150 Afghans in the United States would be deported via Pakistan to Afghanistan, including relatives of those who assisted US forces before their 2021 withdrawal, according to US media reports and an advocacy group.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan expresses its serious concern over reports that the United States intends to deport some Afghan refugees to Pakistan who have not yet been able to obtain legal residency documents in that country," foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement.

Advocacy groups have warned that the removal of former allies and their families could endanger their lives.

After regaining power, Taliban authorities announced a general amnesty for Afghans who worked with Western-backed forces and governments and have repeated promises this year that their former foes could safely return home.

However, the United Nations has recorded reports of extrajudicial killings, detentions and abuses.

President Donald Trump's administration last year issued travel bans for a number of countries, including Afghanistan, as part of a broad immigration crackdown.

His administration sort to sought to end deportation protections for Afghans, some of whom were granted special immigrant visas following the 2021 takeover by Taliban authorities.

Among those expected to be deported are relatives of Afghans who assisted the US military in the country prior to the fall of Kabul, according to AfghanEvac, a group seeking to help former Afghan allies.

While the United States cannot arrange deportations directly to Afghanistan, anonymous US officials told The New York Times that Pakistan will oversee their expulsion to Afghanistan.

In recent years, Germany and Turkey have deported Afghan nationals directly to Afghanistan, despite concerns from human rights groups over the risks facing returnees.

Balkhi said Taliban authorities urged "the United States of America to adopt a responsible and measured approach in this regard and to take any decisions and measures regarding the fate of Afghan citizens with clear mutual understanding, necessary coordination, and consideration of the rights and legitimate demands of the individuals concerned".

"The Afghan side is ready to interact in this regard in a practical and mutually understanding manner," he added.

Pakistan's government earlier this year ordered law enforcement nationwide to arrest Afghan citizens without visas as part of a years-long repatriation policy that has pushed back millions of Afghans who fled throughout decades of war.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been fraught since the Taliban authorities took power and worsened after deadly border clashes last October that led to near-total closure of the border. 

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