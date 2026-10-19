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Police 'lost control' during French protests, says interior minister

By AFP | Oct. 19, 2026
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France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said 1,200 people were arrested in protests across the country. [Matthieu Rondel, AFP]

French police "lost control" during nationwide protests marred by violence over the weekend, the interior minister admitted Monday, with President Emmanuel Macron calling for a security review.

Macron also refused Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's resignation even as he acknowledged security and intelligence failures in the government response.

Saturday's demonstrations saw some half a million people turn out across France to protest the cost of living, but morphed into some of the worst violence to rock the country in years, with town halls and shops looted and set ablaze.

More than 2,500 people were arrested, while almost 1,000 members of the security forces were injured. Injuries were also reported among protesters, with one demonstrator's hand blown off by a police crowd-control grenade.

"On Saturday, in some major cities, you couldn't look shopkeepers in the eye after hundreds of shops had been looted and tell them we hadn't lost control," Nunez said.

Nunez acknowledged a "lack of anticipation" in the deployment of security forces on Saturday, whose numbers were insufficient to deal with the large crowds of rioters and looters on the fringes of the demonstrations.

He estimated that some 60,000 law enforcement personnel had been deployed across the country that day.

"Given the damage that has been caused, it was only right that I should hand in my resignation," Nunez said.

The presidency said in a statement that Macron had rejected the resignation, however, citing "the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement".

Instead, Macron ordered Nunez to "take all necessary steps to ensure transparency over the failures in planning and intelligence that led to the violence".

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