Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Pope will leave hospital, return to Vatican Saturday: Holy See

By AFP | Oct. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Pope Leo XIV attends the holy mass for the inauguration of the academic year of the pontifical universities at the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on October 8, 2026. [AFP]

Pope Leo XIV will leave the Rome hospital Saturday where he has been recovering from lung cancer surgery, the Vatican said, after doctors deemed him "fit for discharge".

Leo, 71, has been at the Gemelli hospital north of the Vatican since Tuesday, where doctors removed part of his right lung to extract a cancerous tumour.

"Considering the blood tests, the chest X-ray done this morning, and evaluating the clinical picture, the Holy Father has been deemed fit for discharge," wrote doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora in a note published by the Vatican.

The Vatican confirmed that "Pope Leo XIV will be discharged today from the Gemelli Polyclinic".

"He will leave the hospital in the early afternoon and return to the Vatican. Tomorrow he will recite the Angelus prayer from the window of the papal apartment," the Vatican said.

The Angelus prayer is typically given by the pope from the window of the Apostolic Palace, but in past years, former popes John Paul II and Francis similarly hospitalised at the Gemelli have delivered the prayer from the window of their hospital rooms.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Pope Leo XIV Pope Leo XIV surgery
.

Similar Articles

Pope Leo has cancerous tumour removed in lung operation
Pope Leo has cancerous tumour removed in lung operation
World
By AFP
3 days ago
Pope Leo in Rome hospital for lung operation
Pope Leo in Rome hospital for lung operation
Africa
By AFP
3 days ago
.

Latest Stories

Pope will leave hospital, return to Vatican Saturday: Holy See
Pope will leave hospital, return to Vatican Saturday: Holy See
World
By AFP
26 mins ago
KPA steps up Mombasa port expansion as cargo volumes surge
Business
By Ian Keitany
38 mins ago
Anthropic proposes law regulating AI to US lawmakers
World
By AFP
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Waititu back to prison: Why High Court upheld 12-year sentence
By Nancy Gitonga 57 mins ago
Waititu back to prison: Why High Court upheld 12-year sentence
Why Ruto missed Raila's first anniversary
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Why Ruto missed Raila's first anniversary
Broken promise: Double-digit pump price hikes push Kenya's inflation to the brink
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Broken promise: Double-digit pump price hikes push Kenya's inflation to the brink
Raila's life was Kenya's struggle for dignity written in blood and flesh
By Kamotho Waiganjo 4 hrs ago
Raila's life was Kenya's struggle for dignity written in blood and flesh
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved