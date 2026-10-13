EU watchdog says smart glasses must give 'clear warnings' when recording

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A staff member showcased smart glasses at the Qwen AI Glasses booth at the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Terminal Industry Expo in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China on July 10, 2026. [AFP]

The European Union's central data regulator on Tuesday said smart glasses should give "clear warnings" when they are recording, after a public outcry in recent months over secretly filmed footage of girls and women.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) warned in its non-binding guidance to users and manufacturers that smart glasses raised "serious privacy concerns" as it seeks to increase awareness about the risks.

Individuals wearing smart glasses can take photos, film videos, listen to music, make phone calls, translate text or interact with an AI assistant.

"These devices look like ordinary glasses, but they include cameras and microphones and are connected to the internet. This raises serious privacy concerns, as individuals may be recorded without their knowledge," EDPB chair Anu Talus said in a statement.

"Smart glasses should make their recording obvious -- for instance with bright LED lights, audio signals or voice activation cues, privacy-friendly smartphone notifications, or unique designs," Talus said.

"These warnings need to be reliable, hard to ignore, and always up to date."

The glasses raise questions over the protection of personal data and the rights of individuals, the watchdog said.

The EDPB warned of greater risks in "sensitive" spaces like schools and hospitals as well as public spots like beaches, and raised concerns over children who are "more vulnerable to covert or intrusive processing of their personal data".

The EU has stringent data protection rules. The regulator said if people use the glasses to share a photo or video on a public social media account or in official or professional activities, they must adhere to those rules.

Meta's smart spectacles, developed in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, are the most popular globally, with sales reaching millions around the world. They have a blinking LED light when recording.

The US giant says it has taken multiple steps to prevent users tampering with the light -- a key worry for many.

Other companies including Google and Snap are preparing to roll out their own AI-powered glasses as Big Tech looks for the next big thing in wearable tech.

Europe eyes more action

Across Europe, the backlash is growing.

Norway's government said last week it wants a temporary ban on the use of smart glasses in certain public places, citing privacy concerns.

The capital Oslo already opted to ban glasses equipped with cameras in schools.

France's e-Enfance association, which operates the national hotline for victims of online abuse, has also sounded the alarm about videos recorded with camera-equipped glasses and shared online.

And a "Stop Smart Glasses" campaign in Britain and Ireland has launched a petition and call for supporters to contact stores to stop their sale.

It reached over 10,000 signatures, which means the UK government must respond.