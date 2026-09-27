Pope to meet with victims of clerical sex abuse during France trip

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Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd as he rides down the Champs-Elysees Avenue on his way to the Place de la Concorde, central Paris, on September 26, 2026. [AFP]

Pope Leo XIV will meet on Sunday with victims of clerical sex abuse, a day after holding an open-air mass for hundreds of thousands of worshippers and praying at a holy shrine in Lourdes during his official visit to France.

The leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics is on a four-day trip to France, a secular country with deep Catholic roots, marking the first official papal visit there in nearly two decades.

He is expected to meet privately with seven victims after promising to further efforts to reform the Church in the wake of the global sexual abuse scandal.

A 2021 inquiry found that clergy or lay members of the Church had abused about 330,000 people as minors in France over the span of 70 years.

Among the victims who will meet the pope is a former pupil of the Notre-Dame de Betharram institution, a boarding school in southwestern France at the centre of widespread accusations of physical and sexual abuse over decades.

Sunday's meeting comes a day after the US pontiff visited the southwestern pilgrimage town of Lourdes and prayed at the Grotto of Massabielle, where Catholic tradition holds that the Virgin Mary appeared in 1858 to a peasant girl, later canonised as Saint Bernadette.

Months ahead of a presidential election with the far-right surging and immigration high on the agenda, he prayed to the Virgin Mary to "obtain for France wise and generous leaders... eager to serve the common good".

"May they make her (France's) voice heard in promoting the defence of fundamental human rights and peace in the world, rejecting the mentality of war once and for all."

AFP reporters saw him perform the rituals observed by the many pilgrims to the cave: touching the rock, lighting a candle and drinking spring water.

In an earlier highlight of the visit's second day, the 71-year-old pope led enthusiastic worshippers in a mass at Paris's Place de la Concorde, where a giant white canopy was erected to serve as a makeshift altar.

His prayers were accompanied by choral and organ music as the sun broke through the grey skies.

"It is truly good and pleasant when brothers and sisters come together and glorify the greatness of God," said Pope Leo, dressed in white liturgical vestments.

Around 800,000 people had gathered all the way beyond the Arc de Triomphe, the Vatican said.

"It's one time in history to see the pope," said Aline Riziki, 41, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has lived in France for 11 years.

"I dropped everything to come here and see him, to pray for peace in the east" of her homeland, racked by conflict for decades, she said.

Jeanne de Montagnac, 29, came with her husband and two-year-old girl, who was perched on his shoulders.

"We're happy that, even if she won't remember it, we're sharing this with her," she said, a small golden cross dangling over her jumper.

"It's an important moment for us to be surrounded by other people who also have faith."

The first US pontiff was visiting France seven months before voters choose a successor to centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

A number of presidential hopefuls were present, including far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Edouard Philippe.

Macron did not attend the mass but was represented by his wife Brigitte. The president said in a message on X that France was "proud to welcome Pope Leo XIV and this monumental mass in the heart of Paris".

The pope met migrants at Maison Bakhita, an association supporting refugees, earlier on Saturday. Leo said it was "possible to encounter one another and to live together in dignity and peace".

He also stressed the "fundamental role of women in building a civilisation of love".

The association said the pope's visit sent a "message" ahead of the April-May election.

Leo was the third pope to visit Lourdes after Benedict XVI in 2008 and Jean-Paul II in 1983 and 2004.

The sanctuary, one of the most important Catholic holy sites in the world, receives some three million pilgrims each year. Catholics credit it with miraculous healings.