Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Fire on cargo ship in China kills 20 people: state media

By AFP | Sep. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Cargo ships and containers are seen at Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong province, September 10, 2026. (AFP)

A fire erupted Thursday on a foreign-flagged cargo ship docked in an Chinese port, leaving at least 20 people dead and five missing, state media said.

The bulk carrier, moored in the eastern shipping hub of Qingdao, had 42 people on board when the fire broke out, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Of those, 17 have been evacuated including five who were injured, and another five were still missing. Twenty people were found with "no signs of life", CCTV said.

The broadcaster said that "the open flames were extinguished at around 2:30 pm (0630 GMT)." State news agency Xinhua earlier said that the fire broke out at around 11:15 am.

"A foreign cargo ship of Beihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, Shandong Province, caught fire during its port call for maintenance, causing heavy casualties," Xinhua said, without specifying the cause of the fire.

President Xi Jinping called for urgent search and rescue operations, and "stressed the need to... strictly hold those responsible to account", Xinhua said.

A witness from a neighbouring residential compound told AFP he saw thick smoke coming from the ship, but did not hear an explosion.

"I saw the smoke from the ship by chance, but there was no visible fire," he said.

"I didn't hear an explosion or smell anything."

Xinhua shared a photo of the scene showing a large ship called the Ocean Melody docked at a yard, with several fire trucks stationed in front of it.

Ocean Melody is a 190-metre (623-foot) long bulk carrier sailing under the Liberian flag, according to vessel tracking website MarineTraffic, which located the ship as moored in Qingdao.

- 'Profound lesson' -

Qingdao is the hometown and namesake of Tsingtao beer and a major international maritime hub, connected to more than 700 ports in over 180 countries and regions, according to state media.

The Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding yard operates as a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Xi said that "all regions and relevant departments must draw profound lessons from this incident, thoroughly investigate and rectify all types of fire hazards".

There have been several major industrial accidents in China over the last year, where safety regulations are often lax.

In August, an explosion and ensuing fire at a shipyard in Fujian province killed one fire and rescue worker, and injured 12 others, according to state media.

China launched a campaign against fire hazards in high-rise buildings last November, after a huge blaze engulfed several tower blocks in Hong Kong, killing 168 people.

In May, a blast at a fireworks factory in central China killed 37 people, marking one of the nation's deadliest industrial accidents in years.

And a fire in a shoe factory in eastern Fujian province in July killed at least 28 people.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Cargo Ship Fire Beihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd China Cargo Ship China State Shipbuilding Corporation
.

Latest Stories

Indonesia rescues six orangutans from fires in a week
Indonesia rescues six orangutans from fires in a week
World
By AFP
20 mins ago
Pochettino wants Chelsea stripped of 2016-17 EPL title, Spurs awarded
Football
By AFP
30 mins ago
Messi to buy second Spanish lower league club
Football
By AFP
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Alarm over raising cases of incest in Bungoma
By Jackline Inyanji 1 hr ago
Alarm over raising cases of incest in Bungoma
This man Ntimama: The warrior who never bowed
By George Sayagie 3 hrs ago
This man Ntimama: The warrior who never bowed
How First Lady Rachel Ruto is campaigning for 'Tutam'
By Jacob Ochiro 3 hrs ago
How First Lady Rachel Ruto is campaigning for 'Tutam'
Retirees boost demand for gated communities amid housing supply imbalance
By Graham Kajilwa 5 hrs ago
Retirees boost demand for gated communities amid housing supply imbalance
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved