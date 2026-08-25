Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

CIA director Ratcliffe visits Moscow

By AFP | Aug. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

CIA Director John Ratcliffe speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. [AFP]

US Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on Tuesday for meetings, in what would be his first known visit to Russia as CIA head, US media reported.

The purpose of the reported visit was not immediately clear, and there was no immediate comment from the CIA or the White House when contacted by AFP.

CBS News quoted sources familiar with the matter as confirming Ratcliffe's trip, while Axios separately reported on the visit quoting two US officials.

Data from tracking site Flightradar24 had earlier shown a US military C-17 travelling from the United States to Latvia and then on to Moscow's Vnukovo airport.

The data showed the same plane leaving Moscow several hours later.

When asked earlier Tuesday about the arrival of a US military plane in Moscow, the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did "not have such information".

The alleged visit comes amid escalating tensions in the Ukraine war, and as US-brokered talks aimed at ending the four-and-a-half year conflict remain at a standstill.

Civilian casualties in Ukraine soared to their highest since 2022 last month, according to UN data, while Kyiv has ramped up retaliatory strikes deep inside Russia.

The United States and Russia have also reached an impasse on nuclear arms control -- their last nuclear arms limitation treaty, New START, expired in February.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

CIA Director John Ratcliffe Central Intelligence Agency
.

Latest Stories

Inside Sh1b NCIC strategy to ensure peaceful elections
Inside Sh1b NCIC strategy to ensure peaceful elections
National
By Okumu Modachi
32 mins ago
Leadership: The tomorrow that youths were promised is today
Opinion
By Flavier Momanyi
32 mins ago
Africa's aviation opportunity is real, but margins remain brutal
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Murder in family: Tragedy of bitter divorce, prime property row and two city murders
By David Odongo 32 mins ago
Murder in family: Tragedy of bitter divorce, prime property row and two city murders
Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report
By Lewis Nyaundi 32 mins ago
Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs, manufacturers and water sector
By Benard Sanga 32 mins ago
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs, manufacturers and water sector
'They want our land': Mother, daughter, son claim plot behind Mutiso murder case
By Kamau Muthoni 32 mins ago
'They want our land': Mother, daughter, son claim plot behind Mutiso murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved