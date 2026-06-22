UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

Audio By Vocalize

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a statement on his future outside 10 Downing Street on the morning of June 22, 2026. [AFP]

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after fewer than two years in office in a term characterised by policy U-turns and deep public unpopularity.

"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said as he choked up in an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street.

Starmer said the process of picking a new Labour Party leader would be launched in July and he would remain as prime minister until his successor is chosen, to be in place in September.