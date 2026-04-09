UK PM Starmer says Israel attacks on Lebanon are 'wrong' and 'should stop'

Audio By Vocalize

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer disembarks from the plane upon his arrival at the airport in Abu Dhabi on April 9, 2026. [AFP]

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday that Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon were "wrong" as he travelled to discuss the shaky Middle East ceasefire with Gulf leaders.

"Let's be really clear about it, they're wrong", Starmer told Britain's ITV News when asked about Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon.

"That shouldn't be happening, that should stop, that's my strong view," the prime minister added, calling this a "matter of principles", while acknowledging he did not have full details of the ceasefire deal.

Starmer spoke while visiting Bahrain on a tour of the region, after meeting leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

He rejected a suggestion from Iran that it could charge for letting ships through the vital Gulf waterway, telling ITV: "Our position is 'open' means open for safe navigation."

"That means toll-free navigation and vessels can get through," he added.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained extremely limited despite the announcement of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

In comments to regional broadcasters, Starmer said the mood among Britain's allies in the Gulf was that the ceasefire is "fragile, that there's work to do in relation to it".

The Gulf leaders see Britain as a "friend", Starmer said, describing the aim of his trip as "to make sure the ceasefire is a permanent ceasefire and that the Strait of Hormuz is open".

On Thursday afternoon Starmer met Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and its Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also prime minister.

Earlier Thursday he met Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE where the official news agency said they discussed the "serious implications" of developments in the Middle East.

On Wednesday he met Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

In Saudi Arabia, Starmer "set out how efforts must now be focused on upholding" the ceasefire "and turning it into a lasting peace," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

Starmer told regional broadcasters his visit was also to "say thank you to our (military) personnel who are out here".

His visit followed a virtual meeting Tuesday of military planners from over 30 countries hosted by Britain.