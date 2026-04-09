Melania Trump denies any links to Epstein abuse

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US First Lady Melania Trump delivers a statement at the Grand Foyer of the White House on April 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. [AFP]

US First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday made a surprise statement denying unspecified allegations about her and Jeffrey Epstein, a scandal that her husband President Donald Trump has long downplayed.

The 55-year-old former model's on-camera remarks at the White House came out of the blue, with no explanation for why she would bring up the late sex offender Epstein now.

"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," she said. "The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect."

The Slovenian-born first lady gave a categorical denial of any ties to Epstein, with whom her and her husband had previously been photographed on the New York social scene.

She said "fake images and statements about Epstein and me" had been circulating on social media "for years now. Be cautious about what you believe: these images and stories are completely false."

The statement will serve to reignite the Epstein scandal just as media attention starts to turn away from Trump's war in Iran.

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors, but the scandal has repeatedly overshadowed Trump's second presidency.

The US Justice Department has over the past year released huge tranches of files related to Epstein. The president has also denied any link to Epstein's crimes.

"I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant. Was never on Epstein's plane, and never visited his private island," Melania Trump said.

"I have never been legally accused or convinced of a crime in connection with Epstein sex trafficking, abuse of minors and other repulsive behavior."

The first lady also urged Congress to hold a public hearing for survivors of Epstein's abuse to "give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath."